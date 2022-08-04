KHS taking in 30 beagles from mass-breeding Virginia facility

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Envigo RMS LLC alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility in May.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in 30 beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia.

According to the KHS press release, all the beagles are female. The 15 adults and 15 puppies will arrive Thursday at the KHS East Campus and will be medically evaluated. KHS will care for the dogs until they are ready for adoption or foster care.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in May against the facility, Envigo RMS LLC, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations according to the release.

The release states several federal inspections found dozens of violations, including finding the dogs in unsanitary conditions, dogs receiving inadequate vet care and food, and that dogs had been “euthanized” without receiving anesthesia.

Envigo bred the dogs for sale to laboratories for animal experimentation according to the release.

