River City FOP expels two members following racist comments aimed at new interim LMPD chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The River City FOP has expelled two members over racist comments aimed at the new interim Metro Police chief, Yvette Gentry.

President Ryan Nichols did not reveal the members’ names and said they did not appeal their expulsion.

Gentry first brought up the incident during a recent WHAS11 News interview, saying the FOP held an emergency meeting to discuss the comments.

Nichols said the FOP has never before, nor now, would tolerate attacks on any member.

