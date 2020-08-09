Community leaders pleased with LMPD's choice for new interim chief

For a department seeing multiple leadership changes and handling ongoing protests, Louisville leaders believe Yvette Gentry is right for the job.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer announced Monday that Yvette Gentry would be the new Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) interim chief after the current interim chief, Robert Schroeder, retires on Oct. 1. Several community leaders said they are pleased with the change in leadership and believe Gentry is "the right person" for the department.

"Not only is she the right person for the job, I think she was the only person for the job," Louisville Urban League President Sadiqua Reynolds said.

For a department seeing multiple leadership changes and handling the ongoing racial justice protests, Reynolds said Gentry is "what the city needs."

"She knows the struggle that we're in, but she also has the perspective from policing and she understands that we have to have change," Reynolds said. "To have someone in this role who understands the level of need in this community, who understands things from so many different perspectives, I think that's a benefit to all of us, so I am looking forward to working with her."

Gentry's experience in policing and her ties to the community make her the right leader for right now, according to River City FOP President Ryan Nichols.

"She already has that tie and connection and can begin to hopefully bridge that divide there appears to be here in this city between the police department and the community," he said.

Nichols also said he hopes Gentry has autonomy from the city administration, to run the police department, adding that he welcomes Gentry with open arms.

"As our chief, she needs to regain the support of the rank and file officer and I have no doubt that she will address the officers and do just that," Nichols said. "I know she has very strong ties in the community and has a very effective outlook on how policing within our department should be and a keen interest in the success of the LMPD."

Metro Council President and former police officer David James, (D-6), said he thinks Gentry will do "an outstanding job" in the new role.

"She has had a long career with LMPD and she has worked really hard. The officers know her from working on the streets and her rise through the ranks and so I think she'll be a good refreshing voice for the police department," he said.

James said he knows Gentry is going to do "the very best she can" to help the department reconnect with the community and bring necessary change.

"She left the police department in one condition and now she's come back and it's in a totally different condition and I think she's going to work really hard to restore the legitimacy and the credibility of the police department," he said.

As president of Metro Council, James said he looks forward to working with Gentry to ensure transparency for the community.

"At least I know that's what the council is looking for and I hope that's what the mayor and chief are also looking for," James said. "She does not hold back in her feelings and I think that's probably something the mayor needs right about now, so I think it'll be good for the mayor, I think it'll be good for the police department and good for the community."

Reynolds said she believes Gentry will carry the role with transparency and honesty to move the community and department forward. But, she said there's more change needed in LMPD than what can be accomplished during a short time as interim chief.

"I think we have to be honest about how much can be done in a six-month window," she said. "What we can be assured of is we will get transparency, that we will get honesty. I hope that she is really allowed to do the job."

"We need to be fair, we need to understand there is no silver bullet. She is a super woman but she is not the 'superwoman.' She's a woman and she is a strong one. She's smart, she's resilient, she's very capable but we have to understand this is a monumental lift."

Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.