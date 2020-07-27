Louisville sees rise in shootings, community activist says

The violence is adding to the sad reality that gun violence has gone to a higher caliber in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It wasn’t even 5 o’clock Sunday and LMPD’s Major Crimes was on their 5th shooting scene for the day.

At that point, 9 people had been shot total.

The violence is adding to the sad reality that gun violence has gone to a higher caliber in Louisville.

“No month has been matched to date with July 2020 with almost five days to go,” community activist, Christopher 2X, said.

With numbers he says he got from Metro Police as well as from UofL Hospital’s ER, 2X points out that there have already been 20 deadly shootings in July and as he said there are still 5 days left in the month.

For June, 11 shooting homicides and another 80 shootings in which the victim lived.

“Combined, we’ve almost got 130 shootings, almost 50 shootings this month,” 2X said.

With so many shootings going on, he believes police resources are spread thin.

That’s very concerning for Navada and Krista Gwynn whose 19 year old son, Christian, was shot and killed in December.

“As the homicide rate grows, I always wonder if my son was going to fall to the wayside,” Navada Gwynn said.

There has still not been an arrest in Christian’s case.

“Because of the homicides that are going on now, my son’s case is going further and further back on the backburner,” Krista Gwynn said.

