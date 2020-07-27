Officers respond to 12 Louisville shootings in 72 hours, LMPD says

According to information from LMPD, officers have responded to four calls on Monday involving a shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has responded to four shootings, in different parts of the city and all before 3:00 p.m. Monday.

In the last 72 hours, officers have responded to twelve 911 calls that involved a shooting, according to information from LMPD. Six of them were on Sunday.

The shootings Monday include a pregnant woman who was found with a gunshot wound in the chest. That one happened off North 34th Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD.

LMPD says the other shooting on Monday include:

10:45 a.m. - Police were dispatched to a call about a shooting in the 3900 block of W. Market St. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital. No other information was released.

2:00 p.m. - A man who had been shot was found in 700 block of South Hancock St.

2:15 p.m. - LMPD responded to the 3600 block of Virginia Ave, where they found a man who had been shot.

All victims were taken to the hospital. No patient information has been released.

No suspect information has been released on any of Monday crimes.

Shootings since Friday, according to LMPD:

Friday, July 24 - 4:45 a.m. police responded to a call of a robbery involving a shooting at Bader's which is a gas station in the 300 block of S. 1st St. An employee was shot during the robbery of the store, LMPD says.

Saturday, July 25 - 1:00 p.m. Three people were injured after member of the Black militia NFAC when a gun accidentally discharged while they were at Baxter Park on S. 12th Street.

Sunday, July 26

2:20 a.m. - Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway. They found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening wound, according to LMPD.

A man who had been shot was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the shooting happened on Hurstbourne, but didn't give a specific location or time.

4:00 p.m - Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive. They reported finding an 18 year-old woman with gunshot wounds she was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

4:45 p.m. - Officers responded to a shooting call in 4900 block of Shasta Trail. They found a woman who had been shot. The 29-year-old was pronounced dead after she was transported to University Hospital. Her name has not been released.

Just before 5:00 p.m. - Police were dispatched to Dr. W. J. Hodge near Greenwood Ave. where they found a 27-year-old who had been shot. No other information was released.

Around 10:00 p.m. - Police found a woman who had been shot inside a car in the 4200 block of Regina Ave. Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Rangeland and the victim drove or was driven to location where she was found. She was taken to UofL Hospital. Her condition or name has not been released.

Anyone with any information on any of these crimes is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD.