Police investigate separate shootings leaving 3 injured including 1 with critical injuries

Police are investigating the three incidents that happened late Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that left three people injured on Sunday.

One of the first victims was located around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive in Algonquin. Police said an 18-year-old was found shot. She was transported to UofL Hospital and listed in stable condition.

A short time later, police said a 29-year-old woman was shot in the 4900 block of Shasta Trail in Newburg around 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital with critical injuries.

Police said a man was also found shot near the area of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street and Greenwood Avenue around 5 p.m.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

