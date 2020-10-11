Responder Roadway Safety Week reminds drivers to 'move over' during emergencies

To keep first responders safe, Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS has bought special arrow boards, cones and speed bumps to alert drivers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked the beginning of Responder Roadway Safety Week, reminding drivers to move over for first responders working accidents.

Division Chief Ron Maddox said they find themselves in dangerous situations every day.

“Especially on the interstates. With a lot of the roadway that we cover, with the construction that's happening on the Snyder and 71, and things like that, it's very, very dangerous for not only us but other motorists that are traveling the roadways.”

The new equipment is part of a 5-year plan.

The department soon hopes to unveil technology that would alert drivers if they're near first responders through their WAZE app or their navigation systems.

