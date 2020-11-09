Local groups honoring Sept. 11 victims on Friday

Ceremonies and tributes will be held throughout the morning to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Nineteen years ago, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in a terrorist attack in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Local and national organizations will spend Friday morning honoring the victims with ceremonies and tributes.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will lead the state in a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. Friday morning, marking the moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in 2001.

The governor will give a brief statement starting at 8:40 a.m. His remarks and the moment of silence will be streamed on his Facebook and YouTube pages.

Fort Knox will also honor the victims of Sept. 11 during its Patriot Day ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 8:15 a.m. in front of the post headquarters and will include speeches, the ceremonial tolling of the fire station's bell and a 21-gun salute. The event will be streamed on the Fort Knox Facebook page.

The Louisville Metro Fire Department will hold their annual Sept. 11 tribute at their headquarters on West Jefferson Street at 10:20 a.m. Friday. The tribute will include a flag ceremony and a moment of silence, according to Captain Bobby Cooper.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of Sept. 11. There are several events planned in Indiana on Friday, including recognition of first responders and an expansion of the Indiana 911 Memorial in Indianapolis. See a full list of Indiana events here.

The National 9/11 Memorial and Museum will live stream its annual ceremony starting at 8:40 a.m. on its website.

