Kentucky, Indiana politicians pay respects to 9/11 victims and survivors

State and local representatives reflected on the pain of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been 19 years since tragedy befell America. On Sept. 11, 2001 nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the terror attacks in New York City.

9/11 has served as a day of remembrance for Americans across the country as well as a day of honoring the brave first responders, who put their lives on the line at a moment's notice to rescue people from the rubble and ash at the World Trade Center.

A number of politicians in Kentucky and Indiana offered their tributes on this day of remembrance.

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)

“We will never forget the horror of that terrible day or the thousands of Americans killed in the crashes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.”

This morning we held a moment of silence to honor those fallen, and we have ordered all flags to half-staff to commemorate 9/11. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 11, 2020

“But neither will we forget the heroic acts of courage from first responders, health care providers and everyday Americans who came together to help save the injured and prevent further loss. Let’s remember the unity we felt as a nation in those moments and carry some of that same solidarity in our hearts with us as we confront the challenges of today.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

“As we remember the fateful day nineteen years ago and pay our respects to those who lost their lives that day, we are also reminded of our commitment to each other as Americans. Regardless of our politics, we are bound together by the greatest country this world has ever known and our mutual success as a nation."

Nineteen years ago, thousands of Americans were murdered by terrorists. National landmarks burned. Brave first responders put their lives on the line to save strangers.



May we never fail to honor them. And may we never tire of our pledge: Never Again. pic.twitter.com/95QqWlm05m — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 11, 2020

Candidate for US Senate Amy McGrath (D-KY)

"I remember exactly where I was on September 11th, 2001. That morning, shortly after planes had crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, I was sitting in the cockpit of a fighter jet at the end of the runway 24L in Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in Southern California, awaiting orders to engage any aircraft that might be en route to another attack.

As anyone would be, I was nervous. I was worried. But I was also ready to answer the call for my country—no matter what I might be asked to do, and no matter how it might play out.

That order never came that day. But the reality is, the call to defend our nation in times of crisis isn’t a one-time thing. It’s never the task of just one day.

(2/2) That order never came that day. But the reality is, the call to defend our nation in times of crisis isn’t a one-time thing.



It’s one our leaders should take seriously—today, and every day. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) September 11, 2020

Fighting for what’s right is a constant responsibility. It’s an immense duty. It’s one our leaders should take seriously—today, and every day.

Today is no day to play politics—really, there’s no day when politics should ever prevent us from moving forward together as a nation, especially in times of crisis.

I’ll be spending today remembering and reflecting on that truth."

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Today we honor all those lost on 9/11 and the heroes who put their lives on the line in service to others. May our remembrance lead to a renewed desire for unity and peace. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 11, 2020

House Rep. (43 District) Charles Booker (D-KY)

I was in calculus class. We all sat in silence, staring at the TV as the towers fell. It felt like a movie.



3000 lives were lost. Our country was devastated. We would never be the same.



Let’s remember the pain, and our resolve. Let’s honor the lives lost. Let’s end endless war. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) September 11, 2020

House Rep. (3rd District) John Yarmuth (D-KY)

It’s always painful to reflect on the events of 9/11 and how they affected our nation, but this year it feels even more powerful. Thinking of those lost and those they left behind on that tragic day and in the wars and conflicts since. Praying for peace for all. #NeverForget — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) September 11, 2020

Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-KY)

19 years later, we continue to remember those who lost their lives on this tragic day and recognize the sacrifices made by our first responders. #September11 pic.twitter.com/bNojfld8LH — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) September 11, 2020

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D-KY)

Honored to stand with our first responders as we remember the lives we lost on September 11, 2001. Today, let's also remember the great courage, resilience and compassion that followed that tragic day, & work to live up to their example. pic.twitter.com/6IRI3lLTRW — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 11, 2020

Governor Eric Holcomb (R-IN)

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly two decades since the horrific events of 9/11. We will #NeverForget those who died and the sacrifice of the heroes who ran toward danger to save those in harm’s way. #PatriotDay pic.twitter.com/XI0W7D1E0q — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) September 11, 2020

Senator Todd Young (R-IN)

“Not a year goes by where we don’t remember the national heartache experienced on September 11, 2001, when we lost the lives of so many brave Americans, including several Hoosiers. We must never forget those heroes,”

We have a duty to keep their memory alive, and to honor them through unity and service, while remaining vigilant so a tragedy like this never happens again. https://t.co/LVlAeVXvMT pic.twitter.com/gU6znNNMdH — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) September 11, 2020

“We have a duty to keep their memory alive, and to honor them through unity and service, while remaining vigilant so a tragedy like this never happens again.”

Senator Mike Braun (R-IN)

Today we remember the 2,977 who died 19 years ago today, including 71 law enforcement officers and 343 firefighters who selflessly ran toward the carnage to save their fellow Americans and put their lives at risk working around the clock to pull Americans from the rubble. pic.twitter.com/XkysvmQthl — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) September 11, 2020

House Rep. (District 9) Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN)

“Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.” #September11 — Trey Hollingsworth (@RepTrey) September 11, 2020

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.