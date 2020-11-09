Kentucky, Indiana politicians pay respects to 9/11 victims and survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been 19 years since tragedy befell America. On Sept. 11, 2001 nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the terror attacks in New York City.
9/11 has served as a day of remembrance for Americans across the country as well as a day of honoring the brave first responders, who put their lives on the line at a moment's notice to rescue people from the rubble and ash at the World Trade Center.
A number of politicians in Kentucky and Indiana offered their tributes on this day of remembrance.
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
“We will never forget the horror of that terrible day or the thousands of Americans killed in the crashes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.”
“But neither will we forget the heroic acts of courage from first responders, health care providers and everyday Americans who came together to help save the injured and prevent further loss. Let’s remember the unity we felt as a nation in those moments and carry some of that same solidarity in our hearts with us as we confront the challenges of today.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
“As we remember the fateful day nineteen years ago and pay our respects to those who lost their lives that day, we are also reminded of our commitment to each other as Americans. Regardless of our politics, we are bound together by the greatest country this world has ever known and our mutual success as a nation."
Candidate for US Senate Amy McGrath (D-KY)
"I remember exactly where I was on September 11th, 2001. That morning, shortly after planes had crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, I was sitting in the cockpit of a fighter jet at the end of the runway 24L in Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in Southern California, awaiting orders to engage any aircraft that might be en route to another attack.
As anyone would be, I was nervous. I was worried. But I was also ready to answer the call for my country—no matter what I might be asked to do, and no matter how it might play out.
That order never came that day. But the reality is, the call to defend our nation in times of crisis isn’t a one-time thing. It’s never the task of just one day.
Fighting for what’s right is a constant responsibility. It’s an immense duty. It’s one our leaders should take seriously—today, and every day.
Today is no day to play politics—really, there’s no day when politics should ever prevent us from moving forward together as a nation, especially in times of crisis.
I’ll be spending today remembering and reflecting on that truth."
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
House Rep. (43 District) Charles Booker (D-KY)
House Rep. (3rd District) John Yarmuth (D-KY)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-KY)
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D-KY)
Governor Eric Holcomb (R-IN)
Senator Todd Young (R-IN)
“Not a year goes by where we don’t remember the national heartache experienced on September 11, 2001, when we lost the lives of so many brave Americans, including several Hoosiers. We must never forget those heroes,”
“We have a duty to keep their memory alive, and to honor them through unity and service, while remaining vigilant so a tragedy like this never happens again.”
Senator Mike Braun (R-IN)
House Rep. (District 9) Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN)
