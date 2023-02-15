Registration open for Louisville Parks spring, summer camps

Kids at camp can participate in sports, games, swimming, crafts and weekly field trips.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents can now enroll their children in a unique camp experience centered around the city's beautiful parks.

Registration is open for Louisville Parks and Recreation’s spring and summer break camps at various community centers throughout the city, according to a Metro Parks press release.

Metro Parks Spring Break Camps

Spring break camps are offered to children ages 6 to 12 and are set to take place April 3 to 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A one-time, non-refundable registration fee of $20 is due at registration and the weekly camp fee is $50 per child, due the Friday before camp begins.

Kids will participate in sports, games, swimming, crafts and weekly field trips. Lunch will be provided. Click here if you're interested in learning more about Metro Parks' spring break camps.

Metro Parks Summer Break Camps

Summer camps are offered to children ages 6-12 and are set to take place Monday through Friday beginning June 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will run for eight weeks, ending Aug. 11.

A one-time, non-refundable registration fee of $20 is due at registration and the weekly camp fee is $50 per child, due a week in advance. Registration includes a t-shirt for each participant.

Parents/Guardians are asked to drop off their children no earlier than 8 a.m. each day, and pick them up no later than 6 p.m.

Those who qualify may pay a reduced price. Depending on staffing levels, each campsite will be able to facilitate 30 to 50 campers.

Click here if you're interested in signing your child up for Metro Parks' summer break camps.

