Waterfront Park celebrates 10th anniversary of the Big Four Bridge

The bridge was once an inaccessible, decommissioned rail bridge known as the "Bridge to Nowhere."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ten years ago, Waterfront Park opened the Big Four Bridge.

The 2-mile long bridge spans over the Ohio River allowing lets pedestrians and bicyclists to cross from Louisville to southern Indiana with ease.

"Once an inaccessible, decommissioned brail bridge known as the 'Bridge to Nowhere,' Waterfront Park gave the bridge new life, transforming it into the beloved community symbol and destination it is known as today," according to a press release.

Waterfront Park is celebrating the bridge's anniversary all year long with various activities.

Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park said this milestone is a testament to the value of public spaces in Louisville.

"Having the past ten years and an estimated 10 million visitors as evidence, we can confidently say that the ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ is now the 'Bridge for Everyone,'" Bilitski said.

Details about the upcoming events are forthcoming, but you can start celebrating the anniversary right now.

"Residents are encouraged to celebrate the milestone by getting outside to walk the bridge or watching its nightly light display," officials said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.