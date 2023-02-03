Champions Disc Golf Course now open in Louisville

The course is located at Champions Park at the former River Road Country Club site near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The commonwealth's newest disc golf course is now open!

According to a press release, Champions Disc Gold Course is located at Champions Park at the former River Road Country Club site near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue, two miles from downtown Louisville.

“I want to thank the disc golf community in Louisville for their feedback and their patience as we worked to get this course set up the right way,” Ozzy Gibson, interim director of Louisville Parks and Recreation, said. “We’re thrilled to give this growing sport a first-class venue in a great location.”

Officials say play is first come, first serve. Disc golfers are encouraged to be aware of pedestrians and to allow them the right-of-way as they’re walking through the 18-hole course.

According to the press release, the 3rd hole on the course is closed until a "hazardous tree" is removed from the area. Officials say disc golfers should stay away from the 3rd hole and stay cautious.

In addition, officials advise patrons to be aware of their surroundings in the park because Champions Park is a popular place for dog walkers.

The press release states that work for the disc gold course started in spring 2022 and it cost $50,000 to complete.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.