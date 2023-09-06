Mother says reckless driving is to blame for son's death, shares message with community

"When someone tells you to stop, stop."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers received an influx of emergency calls the weekend of June 1, regarding reckless driving.

In a public service announcement posted to social media Friday, LMPD doubled down on its adamant approach to curbing street racing.

In the video, Sgt. Ronald Fey with LMPD's Traffic Unit said on Saturday night several people came out to watch as vehicles were "driving reckless" and creating a "very dangerous show" on the roads.

The 911 calls came from across Louisville but the PSA shows a specific incident, taking place June 1 in the Portland neighborhood, at the intersection of 33rd St., Portland Avenue and Northwestern Parkway.

"Many pedestrians were out at these locations and even a couple were hit during these reckless encounters," Fey said.

A separate incident took place that same night, on Lexington Road near Grinstead Drive -- however, this instance of reckless driving turned out to be fatal.

"When someone tells you to stop, stop," Estefany Rushin said. "That was something I was never prepared for at all. A mother should never have to bury her child."

This week marked the start of a new chapter in Rushin's life.

On June 1, her 21-year-old son, Javen, was out on the road with friends when the car he was riding in crashed on Lexington Road.

An investigation found the driver, 24-year-old Daniel Bell, hit speeds of 100 miles per hour when he lost control in the 35-mile-per-hour area.

Estefany said Bell was one of her son's best friends.

"[Bell] is not going to be the same after this," she said. "My husband said 'we need to pray for him once we find out everything.'"

According to the arrest citation, the car hit the center raised median, struck a guard rail, and hit several trees before overturning and ending upright.

Bell told officers on the scene he was the driver. One officer said they smelled alcohol on his breath and Bell told a detective at the scene that he had taken shots of alcohol before driving.

A search warrant was executed at UofL Hospital's lab for his toxicology screen; He was found to be at a .170.

Rushin is now preparing to honor her son's life on Saturday, on the same basketball court at Seneca Park, where he was practicing just a week ago.

"Javen was a Christian. It makes me feel good because I know he's up there and I kind of joke with my husband he's probably dunking on Kobe Bryant right now," Rushin said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.