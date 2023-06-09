'We will not tolerate this in Louisville': LMPD addresses reckless driving in community

A Dodge Charger was driving 100 mph on Lexington Road when the driver lost control, injured multiple people, and even killed one of his passengers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police addressed the latest reckless driving events in the community on Friday afternoon.

In a PSA posted to the department's Twitter, Sgt. Ronald Fey, with LMPD's Traffic Unit, said on Saturday night several people came out to watch as vehicles were "driving reckless" and creating a "very dangerous show" on the roads.

"Several dozen calls for service came in as residents were inconvenienced and fearful for their safety," he said. "Many pedestrians were out at these locations and even a couple were hit during these reckless encounters."

Fey explained that a Dodge Charger was driving 100 mph on Lexington Road in a 35 mph zone when the driver lost control, injured multiple people, and even killed one of his passengers.

He said 35 vehicles have been seized so far using a new ordinance. As the department continues to investigate, Fey said they will be utilizing new technology to enhance their ability to track down vehicles days or even weeks later. The owner will be fined up to $2,000 and the vehicle will be seized for up to 6 months.

"Louisville is not a place for this," Fey said. "If you come here and act out and endanger our community, you will be arrested -- and once released from jail you're going to need a ride home."

He said they're making room at their impound lot to store "as many vehicles as it takes" to keep the roads safe.

"We will not tolerate this in Louisville, and we will continue to be out investigating and tracking down anyone who chooses to come here or who lives here and participates in this reckless operation," Fey said.

He ended the PSA asking for the public's help in identifying any of the vehicles shown in the video or identifying anyone they may know who participates in reckless driving.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

"The community has spoken and in Louisville we are working together to keep our roadways and our communities safe for everyone," Fey said.

