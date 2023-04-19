Indiana police pursuit ends in Louisville; Man charged with reckless driving

Police officers had to use stop sticks to stop the vehicle and arrest the man.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana authorities say a man accused of reckless driving led police on a chase from Jeffersonville to Louisville on Wednesday.

Around 7:40 a.m., a Jeffersonville Police officer says he saw a black Toyota Corolla commit numerous traffic infractions and drove "in a manner that displayed disregard for the safety of other motorists."

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the driver, 44-year-old Daniel Vaught, fled from the officers.

Clarksville Police officers successfully deployed stop sticks just before the on-ramp on West 10th Street.

The pursuit ended on I-64 after entering Louisville, shortly after the stop sticks were used, according to a Jeffersonville Police press release.

Vaught was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

