Councilmember proposes revised ordinance; Committees discuss drag racing, traffic grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From voluntary Louisville Metro Police training and rezoning different roads to protecting historically Black neighborhoods, Metro Council had a busy lineup of topics on Tuesday.

In the Public Safety Committee, there's a resolution to help financially support voluntary training for officers so they can learn jitsu.

In the resolution, officers said the training helps de-escalate volatile situations in a non-violent manner, and it would be an active step to follow three recommendations pointed out in the Department of Justice's report.

The committee also discussed an ordinance targeting drag racing and reckless driving.

They plan to consider impounding as a penalty for cars acting as barricades for drag races.

It aims to adapt this into an ordinance passed in 2022, which used impounding as a punishment.

Then in the Public Works Committee, the council discussed a resolution to authorize a grant meant to reconfigure 10 different roads.

The grant is over $21 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The 10 roads are known for traffic collisions and pedestrian deaths.

Councilman Jecorey Arthur also presented a new draft of the "Historically Black Neighborhoods Law."

The ordinance stems from a 2019 Louisville Housing Needs Assessment that found residents in historically Black neighborhoods are at the highest risk of displacement and gentrification.

The law would require some potential developers to undergo a displacement assessment to determine if residents are at risk.

For homes and apartments that won't be rented, it must be affordable housing.

Community members in Louisville's historically Black neighborhoods have pushed for this ordinance so it can protect their communities.

