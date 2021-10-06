Driver's license renewals, REAL ID's now available at Kentucky State Fair

Fairgoers with a license due to expire within the next six months are eligible to renew.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians can renew their standard driver’s license or upgrade to a REAL ID at the Kentucky State Fair.

Two popup stations will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Main Street Kentucky area at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, transportation officials said in a statement.

Fairgoers with a license due to expire within the next six months are eligible to renew. Those who would like to receive a REAL ID must provide additional materials

In 2023, REAL IDs will become the only Kentucky licenses accepted at airport security checkpoints to board domestic flights.

The fair runs through Aug. 29.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.