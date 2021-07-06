Kentucky moves to regional driver's license testing sites

The offices will focus solely on licensing with more options like online appointment scheduling and license renewal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is changing the way most residents take their driver’s test.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is moving forward with its transition to a regional office system.

State Police Captain Marshall Johnson, who is the commander of the KSP Driver Testing Branch, said 18 offices have opened so far with more to come.

Johnson said he knows there have been some slight hiccups but acknowledges there is a transition period where issues will need to be worked out.

“Historically, we've been county by county and we've got great relationships with the clerks and even better relationships with the transportation cabinet, but it is a transition as they learn the new roads, the new processes, and the interworking of those relationships at the regional locations,” he said.

The state has said this new system will ultimately be better for drivers because the offices will focus solely on licensing with more options like online appointment scheduling and license renewal.

