New KYTC drive licensing regional office opening in Jefferson County

The new office is located at 4919 Dixie Highway and will issued both REAL IDs and driver's licenses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear's Office, a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office is coming to Jefferson County.

The new office will be located at 4919 Dixie Highway Suite A and will serve as a third site where residents can obtain a REAL ID or standard-issue license.

The site was formerly a branch location of the Jefferson Co. Office of Circuit Court Clerk. KYTC is taking over the office as part of its phased adoption of driver licensing services for all of Kentucky.

The Dixie Highway location is the 18th KYTC regional office opened to date. Operating hours for the Dixie Highway office will be Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will initially open by appointment only and applicants may make appointments online

Like the other regional offices, the Dixie Highway location will process applications for REAL ID or standard licenses and ID cards.

Kentuckians who require driver testing (primarily first-time cardholders) must successfully do so with the Kentucky State Police before applying at a licensing office.

Application for a REAL ID must be done in person at a KYTC regional office, with proof of identity, residence and social security. For a guide to documents needed to apply, click here.

