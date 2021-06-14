Kentucky launches online renewal for driver's, motorcycle licenses

“We’re taking driver licensing to a new level in Kentucky,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a release.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) launched a new service to renew driver’s and motorcycle licenses online.

“This is a dramatic step forward for customer convenience – the ability to go online to renew your driving credential and save yourself a trip to a licensing office if you don’t otherwise require in-person service,” Gov. Beshear said in a release.

According to KYTC, the option to renew online is available to Kentuckians who want to maintain the same card version and currently hold a standard-issue or REAL ID license which will expire in less the six months or has been expired for less than a year. The name and address must match what it listed on the applicant’s current license.

“We’re taking driver licensing to a new level in Kentucky,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a release. “Greater efficiency, greater security and more choices.”

The online renewal option does not apply to:

Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards).

Kentuckians upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID.

Kentuckians upgrading from four-year to eight-year expiration.

Those needing a license with changed name or address.

Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

Those wishing to replace a license or make a change of name or address must still do so in-person.

To access the online renewal service, visit dlrenewal.ky.gov.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.