Dangerous pursuit involving armed robbery suspect ends in Breckinridge County

Cory Dupin, 35, was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit. He was later found to be an armed robbery suspect in Indiana.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — A man was after the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a pursuit on July 21.

Around 5:35 p.m. a deputy responded to complaints of a suspicious person in the Falls of Rough area. There were reports of a man attempting to sell a gun, saying he needed money for gas.

The sheriff’s office obtained an image of the man’s license plate and a vehicle description. A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle which fit the description, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit ensued was ended due to the “recklessness of the suspect’s driving,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Later, a deputy said he was flagged down and told that the suspect had attempted to steal a vehicle in the area of Pleasant Run Rd. The deputy located the suspect’s vehicle, attempted to stop again, but another pursuit began, this time accompanied by officers from Breckinridge County and Hardinsburg.

The pursuit continued into Hardinsburg where the suspect stopped on Breckinridge St. and ran away from the vehicle. Then, he allegedly attempted to steal a police vehicle at the courthouse but was unsuccessful.

The foot pursuit continued until the suspect was “tased” and arrested.

The suspect was identified as Cory Dupin, 35, of Louisville. Dupin faces the following charges:

• Multiple traffic offenses

• Theft by Unlawful Taking U/$10,000 (Attempt)

• Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000

• Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police Officer) 2 counts

• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st and 2nd Degree

• DUI 1st and Resisting Arrest

Dupin was also found to be an armed robbery suspect in Indiana. Additional charges are expected in Indiana.

