1 killed in overnight shooting in California neighborhood

LMPD said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on Garland Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man that had been shot while responding to a call in the 1700 block of Garland Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Police said there are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

