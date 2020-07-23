x
LMPD: Teen in critical condition after shooting on W. Kentucky St.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information should call police at 574-LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen has been taken to University of Louisville Hospital after a shooting in the Limerick neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the scene in the 800 block of W. Kentucky St. around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. They found a teen who had been shot, and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

