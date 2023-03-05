LMPD: Woman, 27, dies in Pleasure Ridge Park crash

Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of Dixie Highway and not too far from the Dixie Manor shopping center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Metro Police responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles in the 6800 block of Dixie Highway not too far from the Dixie Manor shopping center around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to their preliminary investigation, two vehicles headed southbound were stopped at the red light in the middle and right lanes.

That’s when police say a third vehicle, also headed southbound, struck the middle vehicle in the rear and caused it to push into the vehicle in the right lane.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Rubi Bonilla, was taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Metro Police said the drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.