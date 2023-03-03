Semi carrying potato chips overturns in Kentucky due to strong wind

The crash happened on I-24 West in Trigg County.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. — An overturned semi-truck caused some traffic issues in western Kentucky.

The semi overturned on I-24 West at the 61 mile marker in Trigg County. It's just west of the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange.

Officials said the truck was carrying a load of potato chips.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Department District 1, the semi overturned due to strong winds as a powerful storm system rolled through Kentucky on Friday.

"The truck is off on the shoulder at this time," KYTC District 1 said.

Transportation officials said although westbound traffic has slowed at the location, it is still moving. There is no impact to I-24 eastbound traffic.

KYTC said westbound lanes may need to be closed at some point to recover the truck.

To get the latest traffic alerts, visit KYTC's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.