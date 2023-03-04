Indiana State Trooper struck, killed by driver attempting to evade police

Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, was killed in the line of duty by a person driving at a "high rate of speed" on I-69.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper was hit by a car on an interstate and killed in the line of duty on March 3.

Around 4:30 p.m., Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Indiana, was assisting other troopers with a backup on I-69 as a result of weather-related crashes just south of Auburn.

Trooper Bailey discovered a person who was driving at a "high rate of speed", evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department, would be passing where Bailey was posted.

Trooper Bailey, in an attempt to de-escalate the vehicle pursuit, placed stop sticks on I-69. Bailey was struck by the suspect's vehicle and critically injured.

Emergency medical care was rendered at the scene and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends and co-workers," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said.

The driver, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, Indiana, was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death to law enforcement officer, a level 2 felony.

This is still an ongoing investigation. ISP officials said all findings will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for review and determination of any further charges that may be filed.

