LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a pre-trial hearing that latest just barely a minute, the defense asked for a delay to have more time to look at evidence.

The new pre-trial takes place on January 3rd of 2020, which is exactly a year since 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock went missing.

David Sparks pled not guilty in Sept. 2019 to murdering Spurlock. Along with murder, he also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

RELATED: David Sparks pleads not guilty in Savannah Spurlock case

Sparks was not in court today, but about ten women fighting for justice for Savanna were. Including one of her best friends who is still searching for answers.

"It was very frustrating that we spent hours searching in woods and being out in the snow and rain and everything knowing that he knew where she was the entire time, so frustrating," Kala Hamblin, one of Spurlock's best friends, said.

Hamblin tells us no matter how long this takes, or how many court appearances they have to attend, they will show up to remind everyone who they are fighting for.

"I know that if it was me Savannah would come to every single court date. We're just living for Savannah. We continue to take care of her kids, like all of her friends. We make it a point to go pick them up from day care and just spend time with them," Hamblin said.

RELATED: "This is big. He has finally been charged with murder" Savannah Spurlock's mom reacts to David Sparks' murder charge

RELATED: David Sparks indicted on murder in Savannah Spurlock's death

RELATED: Grand jury to hear case in Savannah Spurlock's death

Contact reporter Jessie Cohen at JCohen@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.