GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. — In a courtroom in Garrard County, David Sparks pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case of Savannah Spurlock.

Sparks was arraigned on September 6. He could not afford counsel, so he was appointed a public attorney. Supporters of Spurlock's family waited outside the courthouse, wearing green and "Savannah Strong" shirts.

Sparks pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was charged with the murder of the 23-year-old mother in August by the Garrard County Grand Jury. He is also facing charges of tampering with evidence and the abuse of a corpse.

RELATED: David Sparks indicted on murder in Savannah Spurlock's death

Kentucky State Police discovered the body of Spurlock in July, six months after the Richmond, Kentucky, native was last seen January 4 leaving a Lexington bar with three men.

The first pretrial hearing will happen in 60 days due to the amount of evidence and the number of agencies involved.

RELATED: "This is big. He has finally been charged with murder" Savannah Spurlock's mom reacts to David Sparks' murder charge

RELATED: Police: Savannah Spurlock's remains found naked, bound in shallow grave

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.