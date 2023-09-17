Police: Man killed, another hospitalized after crash shuts down Gene Snyder for hours

Louisville Metro Police responded to a vehicle collision on the Gene Snyder's northbound lanes at Beulah Church Road around 3 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead and another remains hospitalized after a fatal crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway early Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a vehicle collision on the Gene Snyder's northbound lanes at Beulah Church Road around 3 a.m.

Police said a pickup truck with two people inside was traveling northbound on the Gene Snyder when, for some unknown reason, the driver lost control and hit an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the emergency lane.

Fire and EMS were called to the scene. LMPD said once on scene, EMS pronounced the passenger, a man whose identity remains unknown, dead at the scene.

EMS took the driver, a man whose identity also remains unknown, to UofL Hospital with "serious injuries."

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Crews are working to reopen the roadway as soon as they can once debris is cleaned up and reconstruction is complete.

