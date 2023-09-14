I-65 North reopens after shut down for over 5 hours due to injury crash in Shepherdsville

The major interstate has been reopened after been blocked off for hours due to a wreck. At least one injury has been reported.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — An injury crash caused I-65 North in Shepherdsville to be shut down for hours on Thursday morning. The interstate is now reopened as of 8:00 a.m.

Bullitt County dispatch said a wreck was called in at around 2:30 a.m. on I-65 N near the 120 mile marker.

At least one injury has been reported due to the crash. Officials said no other details were available at this time.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

