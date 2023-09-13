Injury crash involving a semi truck on I-65 North in southern Indiana causes traffic delays

MEMPHIS, Ind. — All lanes of I-65 North near Memphis, Indiana were blocked for over an hour due to an injury crash involving a semi truck on Wednesday morning.
A car along with its driver was reported to be trapped underneath a semi truck after a collision on the southern Indiana interstate.
At least one injury has been reported, according to INDOT.
The crash occurred between exit 16 to Memphis and Blue Lick Road and Biggs Road at around 6 a.m., according to authorities.
All lanes are now open on I-65 North as of 7:45 a.m.
We will update this story with more information as we learn more.
