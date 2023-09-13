Injury crash involving a semi truck on I-65 North in southern Indiana causes traffic delays

According to INDOT, a car is stuck underneath a semi truck after a collision. At least one injury has been reported.

MEMPHIS, Ind. — All lanes of I-65 North near Memphis, Indiana were blocked for over an hour due to an injury crash involving a semi truck on Wednesday morning.

A car along with its driver was reported to be trapped underneath a semi truck after a collision on the southern Indiana interstate.

At least one injury has been reported, according to INDOT.

The crash occurred between exit 16 to Memphis and Blue Lick Road and Biggs Road at around 6 a.m., according to authorities.

All lanes are now open on I-65 North as of 7:45 a.m.

🟢🟢 Final Update: All lanes are now open. ⚠️⚠️. Update. The left lane is now open. 🚨🚨. Traffic alert. All... Posted by Indiana State Police -Sellersburg on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

