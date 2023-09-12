Indiana police investigating fatal crash on I-65 North

All lanes of I-65 North near the Henryville exit were closed for several hours on Tuesday morning due to the crash.

HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in southern Indiana on Tuesday morning that shut down I-65 North near Henryville for several hours.

Around 2 a.m., a pickup truck carrying a flatbed trailer full of A/C unites dropped one unit in the roadway, ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said. The driver stopped to move the A/C unit out of the roadway.

Another vehicle traveling northbound on I-65 struck the A/C unit and the second driver exited the vehicle.

A semi truck traveling on I-65 North then struck the driver of one of the vehicles, killing the driver. It is unclear which driver was hit.

🚨🚨 Fatal crash investigation. ISP Sellersburg is investigating a fatal crash on I-65 northbound at the 21 mile marker.... Posted by Indiana State Police -Sellersburg on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

ISP-Sellersburg is currently investigating and is expected to release more information on the deadly crash soon.

All lanes of I-65 North near the Henryville exit were blocked off for several hours. The interstate is now open.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.