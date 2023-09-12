Indiana police investigating fatal crash on I-65 North

HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in southern Indiana on Tuesday morning that shut down I-65 North near Henryville for several hours.
Around 2 a.m., a pickup truck carrying a flatbed trailer full of A/C unites dropped one unit in the roadway, ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said. The driver stopped to move the A/C unit out of the roadway.
Another vehicle traveling northbound on I-65 struck the A/C unit and the second driver exited the vehicle.
A semi truck traveling on I-65 North then struck the driver of one of the vehicles, killing the driver. It is unclear which driver was hit.
ISP-Sellersburg is currently investigating and is expected to release more information on the deadly crash soon.
All lanes of I-65 North near the Henryville exit were blocked off for several hours. The interstate is now open.
We will update this story with more information as we learn more.
