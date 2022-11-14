Police arrest woman in Bullitt County after body found in hotel room

Police said Nicole McFall had been living in the room with the corpse which was showing signs of "advanced decomposition."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in Bullitt County after police say she was found living with a corpse in a hotel.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Nicole McFall was arrested Nov. 9 after police found a man's decomposing body in the hotel bed during a welfare check.

Police said McFall had been living in the room with the corpse which was showing signs of "advanced decomposition."

She told police she'd been in the room with the body for five or six days-- and was using candles to cover the smell according to court documents.

McFall also told police she knew the man was dead but she didn’t know what to do according to court documents.

Court documents show she is facing multiple charges, including abuse of a corpse and failure to report a death.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

OTHER RELATED STORIES ON WHAS11.COM