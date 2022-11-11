Woman found guilty of brutally murdering boyfriend of 3 years

Brenda Porter assaulted David Burch with an ivory statue, then grabbed a bottle of vodka and continued to assault him before leaving him to die.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County jury has found a woman guilty of brutally murdering her boyfriend in 2018.

On Friday, Brenda Porter was found guilty of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse after hearing witness testimony and evidence, according to a press release.

According to the release, on Jan. 21, 2018, Louisville Metro Police responded to the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Dr. on a welfare run.

When officer arrived, they found David Burch's body in the backyard of a home wrapped in bedding and plastic tarp dead. The Homicide Unit was notified and responded to the scene.

The release says Porter and Burch had been living together for three years and were involved in an "intimate relationship."

Officials say Porter was interviewed by police where she confessed to the assault and bludgeoning of Burch on the morning of Jan. 19, two days before his body was discovered.

Porter told officers that she assaulted Burch with an ivory statue, then grabbed a bottle of vodka and continued to assault him as he laid on the floor.

According to police, after the assault Porter heard Burch "moaning and crying" her name, but she ignored his cries for help. Instead, she left him to die.

Officials say Porter told LMPD that she attempted to dispose of Burch's body by wrapping him up in bed linens, comforters and plastic tarp. Porter added that she purchased cleaning products to try and clean up the crime scene.

The penalty phase of the trial is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.