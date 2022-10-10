Police arrest suspect accused of setting 'suspicious fires' in Bullitt County

Troy Adams, 42, is facing multiple charges including arson and criminal mischief in connection to the Sept. 12 fires.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a month after three suspicious fires were set in areas around Hillview, police now say they have made an arrest.

The fires damaged two business and an abandoned warehouse. One of the incidents was captured on surveillance video.

Adams was taken into custody on Sept. 24.

Police say tips from the public was “crucial” in helping them identify him as a suspect.

It’s not the first time Adams has been charged with arson.

According to court records, he pleaded guilty to two arson charges in Jefferson County in 2011.

Adams is currently booked at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

