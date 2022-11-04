Bullitt County police use drone to find missing woman within 15 minutes

Authorities say she had been lost for hours in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.

According to their social media post, the woman's family had searched for hours on foot and were unsuccessful in finding their loved one.

The drone's pilot, Detective Sergeant Chris Hill, was able to locate the woman after scanning the area for about 15 minutes.

"The drone allowed us to search an area in minutes that would have taken hours on foot," Hill said.

Hill says the drone was able to locate a "hot spot," which appeared to be a person in the woods. That information allowed officers and fire personnel to walk to the area and locate the missing woman.

