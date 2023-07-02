Plan approved for urban government center in Paristown neighborhood

People for the project are glad to have an option that will finally do something with the building, which they said has drawn crime over the years.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The massive, but crumbling old urban government center, once the Kentucky Baptist Hospital, got the green light to be the new anchor for the growing Paristown neighborhood along East Broadway on Tuesday night.

The Paristown Preservation Trust project would transform the former 10-acre site with apartments, shopping and possibly a hotel.

People for the project are glad to have an option that will finally do something with the building, which they said has drawn crime over the years.

Supporters also noted the proximity to Smoketown, saying the area will benefit from the jobs and economic development.

In fact Bruce Williams, pastor of Bates Memorial Church in Smoketown, is a partner in the project.

He says the developer, Steve Smith, reached out and wanted to know the best ways to provide equity.

"You hear people say, 'the rising tide lifts every boat.' Well, if you ain't got a boat, you're gonna drown," Williams said. "So, we're interested in making sure people are empowered beyond their capabilities, so we think this project makes sense."

People opposed were mainly on the Paristown Point Neighbrhood Association Board.

They say the project does not have many specific details and that concerns them.

They also believe it would create too much traffic, take away the cultural integrity of the neighborhood, and price out residents.

"There's so many kids on my block," one speaker who lives on East Breckinridge said. "They play on the sidewalks. They play on their front yards, and these cars come flying down thee street. My husband got run over. I'm so glad it wasn't one of the children."

Smith says the project would cost about $200 million and would take 10 years to complete.

The plan now goes to Metro Council.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.