'One Park North' plan sent to full Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “One Park North” – the development planned for Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive – is one step closer to reality.

The Metro Council Planning and Zoning Board voted to change the zoning so the space could be used for development.

One Park North is similar to One Park South which is already approved and across the street.

The project will include a 10-story building that will be used for office, retail and residential space.

Council President Markus Winkler said developments like this in Louisville’s urban area is needed to alleviate overcrowding in the suburbs, where he said the infrastructure is strained.

He also said it’s crucial to attract young workers and this is the type of facility “they want to live, work and play in.”

"I'm excited to see it in our skyline. I think it’s important as we try to attract particularly young people to the city that they have these sorts of places to live because it’s where they want to live, it’s where they want to work- an easy commute into downtown. So I’m really excited about this project,” Winkler said.

Some neighbors in the area have expressed concern about traffic at the intersection, but council members said the traffic study indicated the area can handle the changes.

