Fundraiser for 2-year-old Kentucky girl injured in lawnmower accident postponed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fundraiser to help a young girl who was severely injured in a lawnmower accident was postponed due to Sunday’s inclement weather.

The Okolona Street Rods will host an open car show to raise money for two-year-old P.J. Palmer.

She was involved an in accident with a lawnmower and lost part of her right arm and leg and part of her left foot.

The event was to help her family with future medical funds.

Organizers have moved the event to July 24.

Before the event was called off for the day, the group had raised several thousand dollars. It is something P.J.’s mother Jessica Riley is very grateful for.

“We're super appreciative just of everything. The outpouring of support we've received from the community. When something like this happens, it's never something that’s easy to navigate and we just really appreciate everybody for their help and support,” she said.

The noon event will take place at Chubby Rays Louisville Pizza in Jeffersontown.

Registration is $20 but all donations are welcome.

For more information, click here.

