Louisville activist, political figure Clarence Yancey dies at 88

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved and prominent figure in Louisville politics has died.

Clarence Yancey passed away Sunday, according to his family.

Yancey was a community activist who used his voice to urge west Louisville residents to get involved in the political process.

Whether it was canvassing neighborhoods, phone banks or his famous barbecues, Yancey was committed to helping generations of political figures get elected.

“Mourning the passing of Clarence Yancey, a one-of-kind, incredible citizen and friend to many that energized civic involvement and political participation for decades. Rest In Peace, my friend,” Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said.

He recently threw his support behind Democrat Craig Greenberg who is a candidate for Louisville mayor.

Following the news of Yancey’s passing, Greenberg released a statement.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of my good friend and iconic community leader, Clarence Yancey. Clarence, you’ll remain an inspiration to me and so many others in public service. Rest In Peace,” Greenberg said on Twitter.

Charles Booker, who is the first Black Democratic candidate for Kentucky’s Senate seat, called Yancey an inspirational figure who encouraged him to aim higher and to get into politics.

“Mr. Yancey is a mighty and influential figure in our community. The countless memories and many stories I have of Mr. Yancey will always be remembered and cherished. His love and support are etched in my heart. So much, in fact, I wrote about Mr. Yancey in my book. He was the person who first told me I could do more than be a staffer. I loved him dearly, and neither our city nor this commonwealth will ever replace him. We don’t just grieve losses like this, we change. I definitely will not be the same. In his honor, I will do my best to be better and achieve what he strived for – a better future for our children and a united community filled with love and respect,” he said in a statement.

Yancey was also a former member of the Louisville Democratic Party’s executive committee.

He had been retired for a number of years but was appointed on the Board of Auctioneers by Gov. Andy Beshear in 2020. Yancey recently resigned from the post.

Yancey was also honored with a dedication at Shawnee Park's baseball field in 2021.

He was 88 years old.

