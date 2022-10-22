LMPD investigates after pedestrian struck, killed on Manslick Road

Police said the victim was hit and killed while attempting to cross the roadway Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood.

According to Metro Police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Manslick Road after reports of the incident.

In their preliminary investigation, LMPD said a man was attempting to cross Manslick Road east to west when he was struck by a vehicle headed northbound.

Police said the man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Police did say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

