Man found guilty in 2020 shooting of Louisville cab driver

A Jefferson County jury has found Rogerrick Miller guilty in a June 2020 shooting that left a cab driver quadriplegic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty in the 2020 shooting of a Louisville cab driver.

Rogerrick Miller was convicted of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender in a Jefferson County courtroom on Friday.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said Miller had previously been convicted of a felony and was not supposed to be in possession of firearms.

Miller had been charged for shooting cab driver Khatri Abdllahi after an argument over payment for a cab ride on the night of June 11, 2020.

Abdllahi, who was working for Taxi 7 at the time, was left quadriplegic. His condition has since deteriorated and has since gone into a coma which a doctor testified that he will not recover.

Miller is facing up to 30 years in prison.

He is expected to return to court for sentencing on Dec. 9.

The family of Abdllahi has since set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

