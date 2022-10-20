'Don't wait until it hits home': Peace vigil held in Newburg, near site of recent shooting

The local chapter of Voices of Black Mothers United chose Petersburg Park as the place to host a vigil Wednesday night. Four people where shot there on October 6.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville park where gunshots rang out and injured four people in early October became the site for activists who called for change.

The local chapter of Voices of Black Mothers United chose Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood as the place to host a vigil Wednesday night.

The event is in sync with similar events across the country, all part of the Day of National Concern about Young People and Gun Violence.

Chapter President Alecia Floyd handed out candles, and attendees signed pledges, promising to help put a stop to youth gun violence.

Floyd’s son, Austin, was killed in October of 2020, and she made it her mission to keep other parents from experiencing that pain.

“We are collaborating one with another on one accord to try and get our students not to take guns to school, to try and get our children not to use guns to resolve their disputes or disagreements,” Floyd said.

Kamal Wells, founder of Men Against Gun Violence, has been leading that effort since last year when 16-year-old Tyree Smith was killed at a bus stop.

Wells, and other men, stand at bus stops every day to make sure kids are safe.

“Don't wait until it hits home before you say, ‘hey, I want to I need to do something,’’ Wells said.

At the vigil, Wells said he got two men to sign up to stand at bus stops, but he needs more volunteers.

Chelsey Thompson is a special education teacher and the girls’ basketball coach at Newburg Middle School; she got her entire team to sign the pledge.

Thompson said some of her players have experienced gun violence, but she always tells them to push beyond their circumstances.

“Do not let your condition to be your conclusion,” she said. “I don't care what you've been through. It may be a little bit tougher, but it doesn't mean you can't do it.”

Voices of Black Mothers United said the vigil occurred as more than 67,000 students nationwide were expected to take a pledge against gun violence.

