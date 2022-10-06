x
Shooting in Petersburg Park leaves 4 injured, police investigating

Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital and LMPD said they are waiting for details on their conditions.
Credit: Ian Hardwitt/WHAS-TV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Newburg neighborhood leaves two people injured and in the hospital Thursday.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers received a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m.

Police said their early reports show that two men were shot while at the park.

Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital and LMPD said both have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were investigating when two more gunshot victims supposedly arrived at UofL Health separately and by private means.

LMPD said both of those adults also sustained non-life-threatening injuries while near the park.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.

