'It’s not just an opportunity, but an obligation' | Louisville groups ask for more 'men' to stand at school bus stops

After a record-breaking year of gun violence, some Louisville organizations are calling for men to stand at bus stops.

2021 was the year Louisville saw record-breaking gun violence.

The year left Louisville police handling 188 cases, with many of them remaining unsolved.

There were calls from community members and leaders for the violence to stop and it fueled many organizations looking for ways to combat gun violence and make a difference heading into the New Year.

Men Against Gun Violence and other groups called on the need for more men to stand at school bus stops in Louisville.

“I mean it’s day three of 2022 and there’s already been one murder in the city,” Kamal Wells, founder of Men Against Gun Violence, said. “You know we can’t continue to go like this.”

Wells said the tragic school bus shooting, killing 16-year-old Tyree Smith and injured several other students in September 2021 led him to turn to the community for help.

“It’s not just an opportunity, but an obligation,” Wells said. “I wanna see the kids succeed. I want to see them live.”

LeBron Seay of 10 Good Men added, “This is not a Black or white issue, this is a human issue, and this is all about the kids at this time.”

Wells is hoping to meet their goal of 50 men.

They said they are short of volunteers which limits their ability to be at all bus stops during early morning and evening hours.

