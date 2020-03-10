Authorities identify 29-year-old man killed in Shawnee shooting

Austin Floyd died after being shot on North 38th and West Main Street Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood on Friday.

The coroner said Austin Floyd, 29, died from a gunshot wound.

Floyd was found near the intersection of North 38th and West Main Streets around 11:45 a.m.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injury.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

