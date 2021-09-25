Parkland rising: Construction underway on community-designed public plaza

The upcoming greenspace will feature a community venue and natural playground.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parkland residents and city officials began looking to the future as a planned community public space in the neighborhood is now on its way to becoming reality.

An official groundbreaking was held on Saturday that will transform a vacant parking lot in the 2700 block of Dumesnil Street to a community venue and greenspace. An additional lot will be turned into a natural playground. The new venue will be adjacent to the Parkland Community Garden.

“Parkland Plaza is the perfect example of community coming together to create something beautiful and functional for the benefit of all Louisvillians, and particularly Parkland residents. This project would not be possible without the residents of the Parkland neighborhood and our many fantastic nonprofit and private partners,” Mayor Fischer said. “I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the creation of Parkland Plaza for their hard work.”

Councilwoman Jessica Green, who represents District 1, said she’s thrilled about the upcoming space and called it the true definition of the neighborhood rising.

“Every day, we are working hard to restore Parkland to its original glory. The Parkland Plaza is integral to the success and revitalization of this neighborhood that we all love,” she said.

The project has been in the works for five years and has received much community input and support. Parkland residents wanted to build on its history and the city rights legacy while giving families a positive place to gather and play.

Upon completion, officials said Parkland Plaza will be a hub of “community culture, safe recreation and inclusive economic development.”

City officials also announced they have signed an agreement with 1200 LLC to provide community programming on the site.

"As a musician, I've experienced world-class outdoor gathering spaces from Louisville to Leicester. It's a dream to have one in my childhood neighborhood. Parkland Plaza will be the cultural center of Black Louisville,” Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur, who is also the founder of 1200 LLC, said.

The plaza will feature a special mural by Victor Sweatt, who will capture Parkland’s scenery and historical figures who grew up in the neighborhood.

Construction for the $187,000 project is expected to begin in mid-October.

