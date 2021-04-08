Cole's Place order to vacate overturned, can resume operations

An order to vacate was presented to the business after an alleged assault. The Department of Codes and Regulations said the incident report could not be verified.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Parkland neighborhood nightclub can resume operations after an order to vacate from Louisville Metro was rescinded. The order to vacate was given in early June after an alleged assault.

Owner and Operator John Cole of Cole's Place received a notice stating that the incident that triggered a citation and order to vacate could not be verified.

Cole's Place has been the site of several shootings and deaths over the years. In 2015, eight people were shot at Cole's. In 2018, another shooting injured seven. When another shooting occurred that year, the nightclub was shut down.

More incidents include a June 6 homicide and a double homicide at the beginning of 2021.

Although the order to vacate has been revoked, it is unclear at this time when Cole's Place will reopen.

