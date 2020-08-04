LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A major restaurant company with locations in Kentucky an Indiana has fired all its employees and closed its restaurants.

Gordon Biersch, located at 4th Street Live, has been affected. The restaurant has been closed since the coronavirus outbreak.

Craftworks Holdings LLC, the parent company of Gordon Biersch, also shutdown Logan’s Roadhouse which has three locations in Kentuckiana.

Spokesman Josh Kern told WHAS11 News they fired the workers so they could get unemployment at all 338 locations nationwide.

Kern said the move impacts 150 Louisville workers.

He added the downtown Gordon Biersch location is a good one for them and they hope to reopen when the state allows.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Chibo offers online cooking lessons with local chefs, proceeds benefit local restaurants

$1500 worth of Kentucky treasure stolen from Bristol Bar & Grille after break-in

Here's how small business owners in Kentuckiana can apply for financial help during coronavirus pandemic

LIST | Local restaurants offering curbside, delivery after coronavirus closures

'SoIN This Together' New Albany community comes together to support restaurant workers laid off by coronavirus

Restaurant workers relief program kicks off in Louisville, expands nationally

Louisville restaurant partners giving free meals to service industry workers affected by COVID-19

Papa John's to hire 20,000 new team members immediately

Brown-Forman announces $1M donation to Covid-19 response funds