LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 43 years, Bristol Bar and Grille has been serving the Highlands community. Though Bardstown Road remains eerie and quiet in the midst of a global pandemic, the restaurant is still drawing in customers with carry-out order.

"We're doing carry out at this location beginning at 3 p.m. every day," said T.J. Oakley, the owner.

Their dedication and the still streets, give no clues about the small pieces of glass right outside their window. On March 31, they were broken into. Oakley received a phone call from LMPD Wednesday morning.

"When I first saw it, there were tons of glass on the outside, tons of glass on the inside, on the furniture and all of that," Oakley said. "Shortly after that looked down and saw a rock, probably the size of a bowling ball that had gone through the window."

What's even more shocking is what they broke in to steal. They took 20 bottles of bourbon worth almost $1500.

"We're awfully proud of our bourbon selection that we have here," Oakley said. "I started out this morning just thinking, gosh it really feels like we're being kicked while we're down."

Another financial set back in a midst of some pretty devastating times, proved to be motivation. Another pane of glass was replaced, like nothing happened, before their 3 p.m. opening.

"I hope this window becomes a representation of everything that's been going on for the last month, is that we get through it, we clean everything up and we get back to business as usual," Oakley said.

